According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, official Moscow sees "positive signals" in the return of Donald Trump to the White House, but understands that everything may change soon.
Points of attention
- Putin's team sees Trump as a less predictable leader than Joe Biden.
- Dmytro Peskov made it clear that Moscow is ready to discuss his proposals with the republican.
- Putin is in no rush to publicly congratulate Trump on his victory
The Kremlin is ready to listen to Trump's ideas
Russian propagandists asked the representative of the dictator Vladimir Putin what signals from the official Washington will be considered by Moscow as a chance to establish bilateral relations.
According to Dmytro Peskov, as of today, these signals are allegedly coming in and they are "positive".
He drew attention to the fact that the Republican leader during his election campaign spoke about the fact that he perceives everything through agreements.
Why the Kremlin is afraid of Trump
Dmytro Peskov also added that, unlike Joe Biden's current administration, the Republican leader is "less predictable.
According to him, what is less predictable is also the extent to which he will adhere to the statements he made during the election campaign.
On November 6, when it became known that Donald Trump would still return to the White House, everyone noticed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in no hurry to congratulate his colleague on his victory.
Then the Kremlin spokesman explained that the USA still remains an enemy country for Russia, and also lied that the United States was waging a war against the Russian Federation.
Later it became known that Putin still congratulated Trump, but not publicly, but "through acquaintances".
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-