According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, official Moscow sees "positive signals" in the return of Donald Trump to the White House, but understands that everything may change soon.

The Kremlin is ready to listen to Trump's ideas

Russian propagandists asked the representative of the dictator Vladimir Putin what signals from the official Washington will be considered by Moscow as a chance to establish bilateral relations.

According to Dmytro Peskov, as of today, these signals are allegedly coming in and they are "positive".

He drew attention to the fact that the Republican leader during his election campaign spoke about the fact that he perceives everything through agreements.

That he can make a deal that will lead to peace. At least he talks about peace, he doesn't talk about confrontation, he doesn't talk about wanting to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and that sets him apart favorably from the current administration. Dmytro Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Why the Kremlin is afraid of Trump

Dmytro Peskov also added that, unlike Joe Biden's current administration, the Republican leader is "less predictable.

According to him, what is less predictable is also the extent to which he will adhere to the statements he made during the election campaign.

On November 6, when it became known that Donald Trump would still return to the White House, everyone noticed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in no hurry to congratulate his colleague on his victory.

Then the Kremlin spokesman explained that the USA still remains an enemy country for Russia, and also lied that the United States was waging a war against the Russian Federation.

Later it became known that Putin still congratulated Trump, but not publicly, but "through acquaintances".