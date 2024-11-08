Poland reacted to data on Trump's "peace plan"

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, the new US President Donald Trump has not yet made any specific decision regarding Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Poland calls on the media not to spread unverified information about Trump's plans for Ukraine.
- Official Warsaw is already pouring significant resources into strengthening defense against the backdrop of Russian aggression.
Information about Trump's "peace plan" may be a fake
Recently, the authoritative Wall Street Journal reported that the Republican leader's team is currently actively discussing the idea of freezing the front along the current line with the demilitarized zone and a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's admission to NATO.
However, the Polish minister denied these data, noting that Donald Trump has not yet made any decision regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump will officially head the White House on January 20, 2025.
As you know, the preparation and formation of the new administration will continue for the next two months.
Poland is ready for dialogue with Trump's team
According to the minister, it is currently important for official Warsaw to take the best possible position in NATO.
The head of the defense department reminded that Poland already spends 4.7% of GDP on defense, building the third largest army in NATO.
