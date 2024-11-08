Poland reacted to data on Trump's "peace plan"

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, the new US President Donald Trump has not yet made any specific decision regarding Ukraine.

Information about Trump's "peace plan" may be a fake

Recently, the authoritative Wall Street Journal reported that the Republican leader's team is currently actively discussing the idea of freezing the front along the current line with the demilitarized zone and a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's admission to NATO.

However, the Polish minister denied these data, noting that Donald Trump has not yet made any decision regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

I would very much ask you to be careful about this information, to be careful about using the information that one of President Trump's advisers, someone from his entourage without a name, has proposed this or that solution. In my opinion, the debate is still ongoing. Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump will officially head the White House on January 20, 2025.

As you know, the preparation and formation of the new administration will continue for the next two months.

Poland is ready for dialogue with Trump's team

We are ready to cooperate, we are waiting, but today I ask everyone to exercise restraint. Let's turn to declarations, to proposals, to what is on the table, and not to speculations. Especially on such a sensitive topic as the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, — added Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

According to the minister, it is currently important for official Warsaw to take the best possible position in NATO.

The head of the defense department reminded that Poland already spends 4.7% of GDP on defense, building the third largest army in NATO.