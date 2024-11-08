Poland reacted to data on Trump's "peace plan"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Poland reacted to data on Trump's "peace plan"

Information about Trump's "peace plan" may be a fake
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, the new US President Donald Trump has not yet made any specific decision regarding Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Poland calls on the media not to spread unverified information about Trump's plans for Ukraine.
  • Official Warsaw is already pouring significant resources into strengthening defense against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

Information about Trump's "peace plan" may be a fake

Recently, the authoritative Wall Street Journal reported that the Republican leader's team is currently actively discussing the idea of freezing the front along the current line with the demilitarized zone and a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's admission to NATO.

However, the Polish minister denied these data, noting that Donald Trump has not yet made any decision regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

I would very much ask you to be careful about this information, to be careful about using the information that one of President Trump's advisers, someone from his entourage without a name, has proposed this or that solution. In my opinion, the debate is still ongoing.

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump will officially head the White House on January 20, 2025.

As you know, the preparation and formation of the new administration will continue for the next two months.

Poland is ready for dialogue with Trump's team

We are ready to cooperate, we are waiting, but today I ask everyone to exercise restraint. Let's turn to declarations, to proposals, to what is on the table, and not to speculations. Especially on such a sensitive topic as the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, — added Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

According to the minister, it is currently important for official Warsaw to take the best possible position in NATO.

The head of the defense department reminded that Poland already spends 4.7% of GDP on defense, building the third largest army in NATO.

These are our tasks today, and if we fulfill them, I think that in our contacts with the administration of President Trump, our voice will be important, including in the issue of Ukraine, — added Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will Poland transfer South Korean weapons to Ukraine — Duda's answer
Duda announced his decision regarding Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland has started the construction of the "Eastern Shield"
Donald Tusk
Poland wants to protect itself from the Russian Federation and Belarus
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland unexpectedly offered Ukraine a new scenario for providing weapons
Ukraine can buy weapons from Poland on credit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?