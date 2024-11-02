Poland unexpectedly offered Ukraine a new scenario for providing weapons

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced that the Polish government has made a proposal for a defense loan for Ukraine.
Ukraine can buy weapons from Poland on credit
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry once again reminded that his country has its defense needs and "must keep this war as far as possible from our borders."
Despite this, he announced unexpectedly for everyone that Ukraine could buy weapons from Poland on credit.
It is worth noting that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not yet responded to this proposal.
Why Poland still hasn't handed over the promised fighter jets to Ukraine
As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently announced that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but it has not yet received them from Warsaw.
The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, immediately reacted to his reproaches.
In addition, the head of the Polish MFA reminded that his country is also threatened by Russia and Belarus, so the authorities cannot ignore the needs of their own people for protection.
What is also interesting, Poland's temporary representative in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, recently announced the possibility of transferring MiGs to Ukraine if Poland "fills the gaps" created by the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv.
