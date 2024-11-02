Poland unexpectedly offered Ukraine a new scenario for providing weapons
Source:  Polsat News

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced that the Polish government has made a proposal for a defense loan for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Warsaw offers Kyiv a so-called defense loan.
  • The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry reminded about the defense needs of his country and support for Ukraine in the war.
  • Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighters, which have not yet been provided by Poland.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry once again reminded that his country has its defense needs and "must keep this war as far as possible from our borders."

Despite this, he announced unexpectedly for everyone that Ukraine could buy weapons from Poland on credit.

This could have been done from the very beginning: let's buy from Polish factories on credit, and when you recover, return it.

Radoslav Sikorskyi

Radoslav Sikorskyi

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

It is worth noting that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not yet responded to this proposal.

Why Poland still hasn't handed over the promised fighter jets to Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently announced that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but it has not yet received them from Warsaw.

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, immediately reacted to his reproaches.

Among the countries that help Ukraine, if you take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country, he said.

In addition, the head of the Polish MFA reminded that his country is also threatened by Russia and Belarus, so the authorities cannot ignore the needs of their own people for protection.

What is also interesting, Poland's temporary representative in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, recently announced the possibility of transferring MiGs to Ukraine if Poland "fills the gaps" created by the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv.

