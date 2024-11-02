Poland unexpectedly offered Ukraine a new scenario for providing weapons

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced that the Polish government has made a proposal for a defense loan for Ukraine.

Ukraine can buy weapons from Poland on credit

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry once again reminded that his country has its defense needs and "must keep this war as far as possible from our borders."

Despite this, he announced unexpectedly for everyone that Ukraine could buy weapons from Poland on credit.

This could have been done from the very beginning: let's buy from Polish factories on credit, and when you recover, return it. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

It is worth noting that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not yet responded to this proposal.

Why Poland still hasn't handed over the promised fighter jets to Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently announced that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but it has not yet received them from Warsaw.

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, immediately reacted to his reproaches.

Among the countries that help Ukraine, if you take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country, he said. Share

In addition, the head of the Polish MFA reminded that his country is also threatened by Russia and Belarus, so the authorities cannot ignore the needs of their own people for protection.