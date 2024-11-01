Poland has started the construction of the "Eastern Shield"

Construction of the "Eastern Shield" fortification system on the borders with Russia and Belarus has officially begun in Poland.

Poland wants to protect itself from the Russian Federation and Belarus

This was officially announced by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. In addition, he published a photo showing construction equipment.

The construction of the "Eastern Shield" has begun! The first works on the border with Russia, — this is how the head of the Polish government commented on the photo. Share

Photo: facebook.com/donaldtusk

As mentioned earlier, the "Eastern Shield" project was presented for the first time in the spring of 2024.

2 weeks ago, the first tests of the "Shield" elements took place at the test site in Orzysh (Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship).

Official Warsaw aims to build various types of fortifications, fortifications and natural obstacles on the borders with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and its accomplice, Belarus.

In addition, the construction of relevant intelligence and threat detection systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs, warehouses or the deployment of anti-drone systems is planned.

Official Warsaw allocated 10 billion zlotys for the implementation of this project, which will be implemented over the next 4 years.

The EU can help Poland and the Baltic states

A month ago, it became known that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are asking official Brussels to finance the construction of a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Russia's war against Ukraine showed that the creation of physical obstacles in an open area without natural defensive cover is of primary importance even in a technologically advanced war, the defense ministers of these countries emphasized. Share

The heads of the ministries drew attention to the fact that external threats on the Baltic-Polish border are increasing.