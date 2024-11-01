Poland has started the construction of the "Eastern Shield"

Construction of the "Eastern Shield" fortification system on the borders with Russia and Belarus has officially begun in Poland.
Points of attention
- Official Warsaw has allocated 10 billion zlotys for the implementation of the 'Eastern Shield' project, which will be carried out over the next 4 years.
- Poland, along with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, is seeking financial support from the European Union to build a network of bunkers, barriers, and military warehouses along the borders with Russia and Belarus.
- Recent events, including Russia's war against Ukraine, have highlighted the importance of creating physical obstacles and fortifications along the Baltic-Polish border to enhance defense capabilities in the region.
Poland wants to protect itself from the Russian Federation and Belarus
This was officially announced by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. In addition, he published a photo showing construction equipment.
As mentioned earlier, the "Eastern Shield" project was presented for the first time in the spring of 2024.
2 weeks ago, the first tests of the "Shield" elements took place at the test site in Orzysh (Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship).
Official Warsaw aims to build various types of fortifications, fortifications and natural obstacles on the borders with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and its accomplice, Belarus.
In addition, the construction of relevant intelligence and threat detection systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs, warehouses or the deployment of anti-drone systems is planned.
Official Warsaw allocated 10 billion zlotys for the implementation of this project, which will be implemented over the next 4 years.
The EU can help Poland and the Baltic states
A month ago, it became known that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are asking official Brussels to finance the construction of a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along the borders with Russia and Belarus.
The heads of the ministries drew attention to the fact that external threats on the Baltic-Polish border are increasing.
In addition, they reminded the European Union that the expansion of fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus "remains a priority task against the background of recent events.
