Dozens of drones attacked Russia — one fell on an oil depot

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of November 1, a new large-scale drone attack took place on the territory of the aggressor country.

"Cotton" in Russia on November 1 — what is known

In the official statement of the Russian occupiers, it is said that 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense means.

The invaders claim that they destroyed 36 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh region, four over the territory of the Oryol region, and three over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Later, it also became known that a drone fell on an oil depot in the Stavropol Territory

This information was officially confirmed by Governor Volodymyr Volodymyrov.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the UAV attack on the oil depot in Svitlohrad.

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on November 1

The Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 18:00 on October 31.

They fired 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the air space of the TOT of the Kherson region.

Also, the enemy used 48 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, and the Russian Federation.

The enemy's tactical aircraft struck the Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia with guided air bombs. The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that as of 08:00 it was possible to successfully destroy 31 enemy UAVs, 14 UAVs were lost in location, and three UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus.