Dozens of drones attacked Russia — one fell on an oil depot
Category
Events
Publication date

Dozens of drones attacked Russia — one fell on an oil depot

"Cotton" in Russia on November 1 - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of November 1, a new large-scale drone attack took place on the territory of the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • The Russian invasion on Ukraine involved air attacks, guided missiles, and UAV strikes in several Ukrainian regions.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force successfully countered the enemy attack, destroying several enemy UAVs and intercepting incoming missiles.
  • The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with ongoing attempts at drone attacks and air strikes.

"Cotton" in Russia on November 1 — what is known

In the official statement of the Russian occupiers, it is said that 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense means.

The invaders claim that they destroyed 36 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh region, four over the territory of the Oryol region, and three over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Later, it also became known that a drone fell on an oil depot in the Stavropol Territory

This information was officially confirmed by Governor Volodymyr Volodymyrov.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the UAV attack on the oil depot in Svitlohrad.

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on November 1

The Russian invaders launched a new air attack at 18:00 on October 31.

They fired 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the air space of the TOT of the Kherson region.

Also, the enemy used 48 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, and the Russian Federation.

The enemy's tactical aircraft struck the Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia with guided air bombs. The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that as of 08:00 it was possible to successfully destroy 31 enemy UAVs, 14 UAVs were lost in location, and three UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus.

In addition, it is emphasized that none of the Russian missiles reached their target.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How DPRK soldiers are transferred to the front - the interception of the DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
To strike. An unexpected idea regarding aid to Ukraine was announced in Congress
The US and NATO can take on North Korean soldiers
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Canada revealed a new plan for Ukraine
Canada is trying to defend Ukraine's right to full self-defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?