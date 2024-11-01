To strike. An unexpected idea regarding aid to Ukraine was announced in Congress

The US and NATO members should immediately discuss whether to strike North Korean soldiers if they directly go to war against Ukraine on the side of Russia. This proposal was made by the head of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner.

The US and NATO can take on North Korean soldiers

According to the American congressman, Ukraine has every right to attack Russian military facilities deep in enemy territory with allied weapons.

Mike Turner also pointed out that North Korea's entry into this war should be a red line for the United States and NATO.

Moreover, he insists that Ukraine's partners immediately discuss the possibility of attacks on the occupiers from North Korea, who will be at the front

I believe that the United States and NATO allies should seriously discuss and consider attacking North Korean forces directly, if they are in Ukraine and attacking it. Share

Turner calls for the expulsion of North Korean soldiers from Europe

As the politician noted, "North Korean troops have no place in Europe, they should not attack a European country."

And I believe that it is in the interests of NATO and the interests of the United States as a member of NATO that the Asian, North Korean communist troops do not march to a European country and attack it, Mike Turner emphasized. Share

He also added that Ukraine's allies may not be able to unanimously support the decision to directly attack North Korean soldiers, but it still needs to be discussed urgently.