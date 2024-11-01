To strike. An unexpected idea regarding aid to Ukraine was announced in Congress
The US and NATO can take on North Korean soldiers
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

The US and NATO members should immediately discuss whether to strike North Korean soldiers if they directly go to war against Ukraine on the side of Russia. This proposal was made by the head of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner.

  • Turner argues that North Korean troops should not be allowed to march in Europe and calls for urgent discussions within NATO on the possibility of targeting them directly.
  • While acknowledging potential disagreements among Ukraine's allies, Turner asserts the importance of considering North Korean forces as legitimate military targets in the context of the conflict.
  • This unexpected proposal raises questions about the complex dynamics and potential consequences of involving North Korea in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the need for strategic deliberation and international cooperation.

According to the American congressman, Ukraine has every right to attack Russian military facilities deep in enemy territory with allied weapons.

Mike Turner also pointed out that North Korea's entry into this war should be a red line for the United States and NATO.

Moreover, he insists that Ukraine's partners immediately discuss the possibility of attacks on the occupiers from North Korea, who will be at the front

I believe that the United States and NATO allies should seriously discuss and consider attacking North Korean forces directly, if they are in Ukraine and attacking it.

Turner calls for the expulsion of North Korean soldiers from Europe

As the politician noted, "North Korean troops have no place in Europe, they should not attack a European country."

And I believe that it is in the interests of NATO and the interests of the United States as a member of NATO that the Asian, North Korean communist troops do not march to a European country and attack it, Mike Turner emphasized.

He also added that Ukraine's allies may not be able to unanimously support the decision to directly attack North Korean soldiers, but it still needs to be discussed urgently.

I think they should discuss that the North Korean military should not be exempt from being a valid military target of the United States and NATO," the congressman concluded.

