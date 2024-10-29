Ukraine and South Korea will increase the exchange of intelligence due to the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok-yol. They agreed to intensify contacts at all levels and strengthen the exchange of intelligence in connection with the Russian involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed with the South Korean president the involvement of the North Korean military in the war

As noted, during the conversation the question of the participation of the North Korean military in the Russian invasion of Ukraine was discussed.

They discussed the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One conclusion is that this war is internationalized and transcends the boundaries of two states. Volodymyr Zelenskyy The President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also provided fresh data on the redeployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russian training grounds near the combat zone, with forecasts of an increase in their number to 12,000.

The sides also agreed to strengthen the exchange of intelligence and intensify contacts at all levels to develop a counter-escalation strategy. It is also planned to exchange delegations to coordinate actions.

In conclusion, Zelensky invited South Korea to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on bilateral security agreements in support of Ukraine.

North Korea enters the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation

On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with its soldiers.

According to the president, Putin intends to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On October 18, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia. They will be ready to participate in hostilities against Ukraine from November 1.

On October 23, official Seoul warned that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.