The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of about 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia

The US Ministry of Defense has data on the transfer of about 10,000 troops from North Korea to Russia for training, as well as participation in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia
This was stated by Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh at a briefing.
Some North Korean units have already approached Ukraine and are likely heading to the border region of Kursk, where Russia is trying to repel the Ukrainian offensive.
NATO Secretary General confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops in Kurshchyna
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia has engaged troops from North Korea in the war against Ukraine. Currently, their units have been deployed in the Kursk region.
Today I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and that North Korean units have been deployed in the Kursk region. The deployment of troops from the DPRK is a significant escalation in the case against this country, regarding its long-term participation in Russia's illegal war, and this is another violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a dangerous expansion of the war waged by the Russian Federation.
He called on Russia and North Korea to "immediately stop these actions" and stressed that their military cooperation threatens security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.
