How DPRK soldiers are transferred to the front - the interception of the DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers
The Russian army has already begun actively drawing reinforcements to the front: North Korean soldiers in KamAZ vehicles with civilian license plates are already on their way to the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • The first units of trained North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the combat zone, supporting the Russian army in the conflict.
  • Collaboration between North Korea and Russia poses a significant threat to Ukraine's security and signifies foreign involvement in the ongoing conflict.
  • The interception of the DIU sheds light on the covert movements of military personnel and the complex dynamics of the war in Eastern Europe.

What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 27, 2024, on the Kursk-Voronezh highway, the police stopped a KamAZ with civilian license plates loaded by North Korean military personnel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the driver of the truck, who was traveling in the trailer of reinforcements from the DPRK, did not have a combat order.

From the new radio interception of the DIU, it becomes known that the staff members of the 810th separate brigade of marines of the Russian occupation army, to which the North Korean assistance from KamAZ was intended, are trying to find out whether they have a stopped truck on the balance sheet and why the driver does not have the proper papers.

For every war crime committed against Ukraine, there will be a just retribution, Ukrainian intelligence officers reminded the enemies.

North Korea enters the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation

On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with its soldiers.

According to the president, Putin intends to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On October 18, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia. They will be ready to participate in hostilities against Ukraine from November 1.

On October 23, official Seoul warned that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the first units of foreign soldiers, who were trained at the eastern Russian training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone — on October 23, they were spotted in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

