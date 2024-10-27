The president of Georgia challenged the Kremlin's proteges against the backdrop of the country's elections

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.
Points of attention
- Despite the ruling party, 'Georgian Dream,' claiming victory in the elections with 54.23% of the vote, the opposition refuses to accept the results and vows to challenge the outcome.
- The standoff between the government and opposition in Georgia raises concerns about the country's democratic processes and potential escalation of tensions with Russia.
- The European Union and NATO face looming geopolitical challenges as Georgia grapples with internal political turmoil and external pressures from Russian interests.
The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government
Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.
The leader of Georgia publicly accused the Kremlin's proteges of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights.
According to her, the institution of elections was taken away from Georgians. The president of the country also noted that after these elections, it is very difficult to imagine what the elections will be like in the future, if something does not change.
The country's leader said that she does not recognize the results presented by the Central Election Commission.
Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia
According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power.
The pro-Russian political force allegedly won 54.23% of the vote.
The opposition forces received the following number of votes:
"Coalition for Change" — 10.8%,
"Strong Georgia" — 8.76%,
"Unity — National Movement" — 10.1%,
"Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of votes.
The opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.
