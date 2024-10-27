The president of Georgia challenged the Kremlin's proteges against the backdrop of the country's elections

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.

The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government

Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.

All the methods that we have seen in different countries were used. In addition, today's whitewashing counterfeiting technologies were used. This has never happened. We became witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a hybrid war, which was waged against our people, against our country, she stressed. Share

The leader of Georgia publicly accused the Kremlin's proteges of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights.

According to her, the institution of elections was taken away from Georgians. The president of the country also noted that after these elections, it is very difficult to imagine what the elections will be like in the future, if something does not change.

They took away our constitutional right to choose, — emphasized Salome Zurabishvili. Share

The country's leader said that she does not recognize the results presented by the Central Election Commission.

Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia

According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power.

The pro-Russian political force allegedly won 54.23% of the vote.

The opposition forces received the following number of votes:

"Coalition for Change" — 10.8%,

"Strong Georgia" — 8.76%,

"Unity — National Movement" — 10.1%,

"Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of votes.

The opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.