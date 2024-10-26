According to The New York Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to accumulate 5,000 elite North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region by October 28.

The Kremlin wants to return the captured territories of Kurshchyna to Ukraine

American journalists claim that several thousand North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the Kursk region of Russia in order to strengthen the offensive actions of the Russian army there.

However, as it turned out, this is not all. Up to 5,000 North Korean troops are expected to assemble by Monday, October 28.

What is important to understand is that these troops are part of the elite unit of the Korean People's Army.

According to insiders of the publication, they are flown from Vladivostok by Il-76 planes to a military airfield in western Russia, and then sent to a combat zone.

As noted by Ukrainian and American officials, North Korean troops have not yet entered the battle, and it is not yet clear what their role is on this part of the front.

Putin does not want to withdraw his troops from eastern Ukraine

According to foreign analysts, any significant contingent of North Korean troops will allow Russia to leave more of its forces in Donbas, where the occupiers are still actively on the offensive.

As you know, the Russian dictator ordered his army to capture as much of the Ukrainian territory as possible before winter.

According to the editors of the publication, North Korean soldiers may not become a highly effective fighting force if they find themselves at the front, but what is important to understand is that they are not being drafted there for this.