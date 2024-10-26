Republican US vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said that Ukraine, they say, should give up its territories in order for Russia to stop the war against it.
Dee Vance again lobbies for Russian interests
He also began to shamelessly lie that such statements are already being made in conversations with Ukrainian officials, especially behind the scenes.
The odious Republican emphasized once again that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had no right to invade Ukraine.
Despite this, he is convinced that both Moscow and Kyiv want to end the war.
According to Trump's henchman, the role of the United States is to ask Russia and Ukraine what they need, and then "impose real diplomacy."
What can Ukraine expect from Harris and Trump
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate directly depends on the results of the US elections.
As the president noted, from the information he received at meetings with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, "they will not wait until January."
Volodymyr Zelensky also officially confirmed that the meetings with both Harris and Trump were good, but he does not want to compare them.
