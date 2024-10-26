Ukrainians will have to do it. Trump's team voiced a new cynical demand
Ukrainians will have to do it. Trump's team voiced a new cynical demand

Dee Vance again lobbies for Russian interests
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Republican US vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said that Ukraine, they say, should give up its territories in order for Russia to stop the war against it.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia's willingness to negotiate hinges on the US election results.
  • While Zelensky acknowledges positive meetings with Harris and Trump, he is cautious about the potential outcomes.
  • The escalating demands and political dynamics between Ukraine, Russia, and the US underscore the volatile situation in the region.

Dee Vance again lobbies for Russian interests

Ukrainians will have to do this, make this decision... They are already too exhausted, — said the aide of Donald Trump.

He also began to shamelessly lie that such statements are already being made in conversations with Ukrainian officials, especially behind the scenes.

They are starting to talk about it now. They say it can't last forever. They have no men, they have no weapons, they have no money, JD Vance added.

The odious Republican emphasized once again that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had no right to invade Ukraine.

Despite this, he is convinced that both Moscow and Kyiv want to end the war.

According to Trump's henchman, the role of the United States is to ask Russia and Ukraine what they need, and then "impose real diplomacy."

What can Ukraine expect from Harris and Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate directly depends on the results of the US elections.

I think that they (Russians — ed.) will watch the policy of the United States in this matter. And the United States will demonstrate politics very quickly, after the election, in my opinion.

As the president noted, from the information he received at meetings with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, "they will not wait until January."

They will not be able to do something according to their powers, but they will be able to do something, — the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky also officially confirmed that the meetings with both Harris and Trump were good, but he does not want to compare them.

