Two EU countries are preventing the unblocking of 6 billion euros for Ukraine

According to British journalists, France and Germany did not support a proposal that would allow Ukraine to transfer 6 billion euros, which was blocked by Hungary's veto.

New aid for Ukraine is under threat

It is important to understand that the European External Action Service has developed a special plan, according to which it proposed to allow members of the bloc to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund.

This would make it possible to direct aid funds only by the decision of individual countries, and Hungary would actually lose the opportunity to promise the decision of the official Brussels regarding Ukraine.

Still, insiders say some member states, including France and Germany, have expressed concern about setting a precedent that could jeopardize the future of the EMF as a foreign policy tool.

In addition, it is emphasized that in some countries voluntary contributions may require the approval of national parliaments, which is not as simple as it seems. Share

Journalists have not yet been able to find out what kind of support the new plan for Ukraine can get in Brussels.

Germany and France cannot implement their plans for Ukraine

What is important to understand is that Emmanuel Macron's and Olaf Scholz's teams had to cut spending on financial and military aid to Ukraine.

According to analysts, both Paris and Berlin were forced to make these decisions in an effort to reduce the budget deficit, which could reach 6% of GDP in 2024.

In France, about 300 million euros of military aid for Ukraine is paid from the revenues from frozen Russian assets.