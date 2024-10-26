Analysts explained Putin's new lies about the Armed Forces and Kurshchyna
The Russians cannot return the lost territories of Kurshchyna
Source:  ISW

The ISW team concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately lying about the losses of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region in order to justify the failure of the Russian army to repel it from the armed forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi refuted Putin's statements and revealed that the losses of the Russian army in Kurshchyna have been significant, contradicting Putin's narrative.
  • Putin's attempt to justify Russia's failures in repelling Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region through false casualty statistics may be linked to potential deployment of North Korean troops for hostilities in the region.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Russia has not confirmed the alleged penetration of Russian troops into Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region, raising doubts about Putin's claims.

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin hyperbolizes the progress of his troops during the battles in the Kursk region. The Russians cannot return the lost territories of Kurshchyna

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin hyperbolizes the progress of his troops during the battles in the Kursk region.

In fact, the dictator wants to convince his people of the ability of the Russian army to recapture the lost territories.

Foreign experts recalled Putin's statement about the supposedly "blocked" 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Kurshchyna.

Despite this, the Ministry of Defense of Russia has never confirmed the fact of "the penetration of Russian troops into some Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region."

The Kremlin dictator also did not recognize that the Ukrainian front line in the Kursk region extends from the Ukrainian-Russian international border, and that Ukrainian troops can freely cross the sections of the border that are under Ukrainian control.

How ISW comments on Syrskyi's statements

As mentioned earlier, on October 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi denied Putin's false statements about the encirclement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

In addition, he added that the losses of the Russian army since August 8 in Kurshchyna reached 17,819 people.

According to American analysts, they currently do not have the opportunity to independently verify Ukrainian estimates of Russian losses.

Despite this, the latest statements of Putin and Syrsky confirm the fact that the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is still ongoing.

Putin's exaggerated Ukrainian casualty statistics are likely part of his attempt to explain Russia's failure to decisively repulse Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region nearly three months later in the context of the likely imminent deployment of North Korean troops to conduct hostilities in the region.

