Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres to Kyiv due to his participation in the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, as well as a meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky did not want to meet with the UN Secretary General

Journalists of Agence France Presse learned about this from their insiders in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

After Kazan (Guterres — ed.) wanted to come to Ukraine, but the president did not approve his visit. So Guterres will not be here, the anonymous source emphasized. Share

As the interlocutor of the publication explained, the visit of the UN Secretary General will not take place due to the fact that by his act he belittled the importance of international law and the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for Putin's arrest.

Insiders of Ukrainian journalists in the Office of the President also confirm these data.

It is worth noting that Volodymyr Zelensky himself did not comment on this information in any way, as did Antonio Guterres.

The UN Secretary General ignored calls from Ukraine not to go to Putin

Recently, it became officially known that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived with an unannounced visit to Russian Kazan on the day of the start of the three-day BRICS summit.

During the event, he held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Official Kyiv immediately reacted to this scandalous decision.

Ukrainian diplomats drew attention to the fact that Antonio Guterres rejected the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.