Will Poland transfer South Korean weapons to Ukraine — Duda's answer

According to Polish leader Andrzej Duda, he categorically rejects the possibility of providing Ukraine with weapons that Warsaw purchased from South Korea.

Duda announced his decision regarding Ukraine

He made the statement in this regard during an official visit to South Korea. According to the politician, he does not plan to transfer South Korean weapons from his own warehouses to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, even if the allies replenish the country's reserves.

There is no scenario in which we hand over weapons that were recently bought for billions of zlotys from the pockets of our taxpayers. These weapons should serve the security and defense of the Republic of Poland. Share

The Polish leader officially confirmed that Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team submitted a request for the alleged provision of South Korean weapons from Warsaw to Ukraine, but Warsaw did not agree to this.

According to Andrzej Duda, even if Seoul agrees to hand over weapons to Ukraine, it will not be from the stocks provided for Poland.

South Korea announced the condition of providing weapons to Ukraine

The leader of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, officially confirmed that his country will consider the possibility of providing weapons to Ukraine depending on the level of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

He also emphasized that the state "will not sit idly by" when North Korea gradually enters the war against Ukraine.

If North Korea sends special forces to war in Ukraine, we will support Ukraine step by step and consider the possibility of taking necessary measures for the security of the Korean Peninsula, — Yoon Seok-yeol said. Share

According to him, Seoul has previously adhered to the principle of not directly supplying lethal weapons, but the country may "consider this more flexibly depending on North Korea's military activities."