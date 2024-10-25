Syrsky responded to Putin's false statement about the "Kursk Cauldron"
Ukraine
Syrsky responded to Putin's false statement about the "Kursk Cauldron"

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
During the press conference following the results of the BRICS summit on October 24, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, boasted of the fictitious encirclement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine by the Russian army in Kurshchyna. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky debunked Putin's false fabrications and provided data on the losses of Russian troops in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin falsely boasted about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, a claim debunked by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
  • Oleksandr Syrsky provided data on the significant personnel and military equipment losses suffered by the Russian army in the Kursk region, refuting Putin's fabrications.
  • Despite Putin's misinformation, Ukrainian troops continue active operations in the Kursk direction, weakening the enemy's combat potential and demonstrating courage and perseverance.
  • From August 8 onwards, Russian troops in the Kursk region incurred substantial losses, including personnel casualties and military equipment, highlighting the fierce engagements in the area.
  • Oleksandr Syrsky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their steadfastness and endurance against the aggressive actions of the Russian army, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to counter the enemy's advances.

Syrsky debunked Putin's lies

The statement made public by the leader of the aggressor country at the BRICS summit regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region is not true.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces wrote about this on Facebook.

This is blatant misinformation that does not reflect the real situation. Ukrainian troops continue active operations in the Kursk direction, destroying the enemy's combat potential for the third month in a row. Despite the frenzied pressure of the enemy in this direction, the occupiers suffer significant losses in personnel and military equipment.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General

In particular, from August 8 to the present, Russian troops on this part of the front have lost 17,819 personnel.

Of them:

  • irreversible — 6,662 persons;

  • sanitary — 10,446 people;

  • prisoners — 711 people.

Losses of the enemy during the same period, in weapons and military equipment:

  • 45 tanks;

  • 256 combat armored vehicles;

  • 565 units of automotive equipment;

  • 99 artillery systems;

  • 5 rocket salvo systems.

Thank you to the Ukrainian soldiers for the steadfastness, endurance and true courage that you demonstrate to our primordial insidious enemy in all sections and directions of the front! Glory to Ukraine!

Putin falsely boasted about the "Kursk Cauldron"

The bloody dictator said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost 26,000 soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Irreversible and sanitary losses of Kyiv in the Kursk direction amounted to 26,000.

And two thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seem to be in an operational environment in the same region.

The Russian army has begun liquidation of the blocked part of the Ukrainian group in the Kursk region, — Putin falsely reported.

Додати до обраного
