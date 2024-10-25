Kursk operation. Ukrainian paratroopers showed the "road of death"
Kursk operation. Ukrainian paratroopers showed the "road of death"

AFU Air Assault Troops
What does the "road of death" look like in the Kursk region
Source:  Командування Десантно-штурмових військ ЗСУ

The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the aggressor country Russia has been ongoing for more than 2.5 months. During this time, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a lot of Russian invaders, as well as their equipment and weapons. What's more, the so-called "road of death" even formed in Kurshchyna.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk operation have been effectively destroying Russian invaders and their equipment for over 2.5 months.
  • The 'road of death' in the Kursk region symbolizes the path of destruction left behind by Ukrainian paratroopers, showcasing the defeat of the enemy forces.
  • The 82nd separate Bukovyna Assault Brigade and other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have methodically eliminated enemy military equipment, leaving only ashes and debris.

What does the "road of death" look like in the Kursk region

The new bright video was shared by the communications department of the 82nd separate Bukovyna Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Road of death in the Kursk region. This is a path paved with destroyed enemy equipment, a burnt-out trail left by the enemy in defeat, the message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the paratroopers of the 82nd ODSHBr and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine methodically wiped out the enemy's military equipment from the face of the earth, leaving only the ashes and debris from the so-called "second army of the world".

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the infamous 155th brigade of marines suffered the largest losses of equipment.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 24-25

During the past 24 hours, 187 combat clashes took place at the front between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike using two missiles, as well as 85 airstrikes, including dropping 153 anti-aircraft missiles.

Also, the enemy launched more than 4,000 attacks, 130 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and engaged about 1,500 kamikaze drones for destruction.

On the night of October 25, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of the implementation of tasks to detect and eliminate the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, hit the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed the target illumination and guidance radar station missiles (RPN) 9S36 air defense system "Buk-M2" of the enemy.

