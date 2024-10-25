Kursk operation. Ukrainian paratroopers showed the "road of death"

The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the aggressor country Russia has been ongoing for more than 2.5 months. During this time, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a lot of Russian invaders, as well as their equipment and weapons. What's more, the so-called "road of death" even formed in Kurshchyna.

What does the "road of death" look like in the Kursk region

The new bright video was shared by the communications department of the 82nd separate Bukovyna Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Road of death in the Kursk region. This is a path paved with destroyed enemy equipment, a burnt-out trail left by the enemy in defeat, the message says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the paratroopers of the 82nd ODSHBr and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine methodically wiped out the enemy's military equipment from the face of the earth, leaving only the ashes and debris from the so-called "second army of the world".

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the infamous 155th brigade of marines suffered the largest losses of equipment.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 24-25

During the past 24 hours, 187 combat clashes took place at the front between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian army struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike using two missiles, as well as 85 airstrikes, including dropping 153 anti-aircraft missiles.

Also, the enemy launched more than 4,000 attacks, 130 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and engaged about 1,500 kamikaze drones for destruction.