Air defense destroyed 36 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 25, the Russian army carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with 63 strike drones, air defense destroyed 36 enemy drones, 16 more targets were lost.

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 25 — what is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 25, 2024 (from 23:00 on October 24), the enemy launched 63 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the aerial battle with enemy targets.

As of 10:00 a.m., 36 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne, and Poltava regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces also draws attention to the fact that 16 Russian drones have been lost in location. The information is being clarified and updated.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The Russian attack on Kyiv — the first details

As Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported, the Russian army sent 2 large waves of drones to the Ukrainian capital at once.

According to the latest data, it was possible to capture and destroy up to 15 enemy targets that attacked Kyiv.

The first time the air alert was announced in Kyiv around midnight, and the second time — at about three o'clock in the morning. In total, the night alarms lasted about 4 hours.

This time, the enemy launched its drones from the territory of the Kursk region and from the Krasnodar region.

The authorities of the capital inform about the falling debris. In particular, in the Darnytsky district of the city, debris from downed enemy drones caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area. The fire was extinguished quickly.

None of the civilians were injured.