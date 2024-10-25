Air defense destroyed 36 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 25, the Russian army carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with 63 strike drones, air defense destroyed 36 enemy drones, 16 more targets were lost.
Points of attention
- Authorities report that 16 Russian drones were lost during the attack, highlighting the effective countermeasures taken by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- In Kyiv, two large waves of enemy drones were sent, and up to 15 targets were successfully captured and destroyed, with no civilian casualties reported.
- The Ukrainian capital experienced night alarms lasting approximately 4 hours as drones were launched from the Kursk and Krasnodar regions, with falling debris causing minor fires extinguished promptly.
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 25 — what is known
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 25, 2024 (from 23:00 on October 24), the enemy launched 63 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the aerial battle with enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces also draws attention to the fact that 16 Russian drones have been lost in location. The information is being clarified and updated.
The Russian attack on Kyiv — the first details
As Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported, the Russian army sent 2 large waves of drones to the Ukrainian capital at once.
According to the latest data, it was possible to capture and destroy up to 15 enemy targets that attacked Kyiv.
The first time the air alert was announced in Kyiv around midnight, and the second time — at about three o'clock in the morning. In total, the night alarms lasted about 4 hours.
This time, the enemy launched its drones from the territory of the Kursk region and from the Krasnodar region.
None of the civilians were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-