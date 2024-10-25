Air defense destroyed 36 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense destroyed 36 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 25 - what is known
Читати українською

On the night of October 25, the Russian army carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with 63 strike drones, air defense destroyed 36 enemy drones, 16 more targets were lost.

Points of attention

  • Authorities report that 16 Russian drones were lost during the attack, highlighting the effective countermeasures taken by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • In Kyiv, two large waves of enemy drones were sent, and up to 15 targets were successfully captured and destroyed, with no civilian casualties reported.
  • The Ukrainian capital experienced night alarms lasting approximately 4 hours as drones were launched from the Kursk and Krasnodar regions, with falling debris causing minor fires extinguished promptly.

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 25 — what is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 25, 2024 (from 23:00 on October 24), the enemy launched 63 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the aerial battle with enemy targets.

As of 10:00 a.m., 36 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne, and Poltava regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces also draws attention to the fact that 16 Russian drones have been lost in location. The information is being clarified and updated.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

The Russian attack on Kyiv — the first details

As Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported, the Russian army sent 2 large waves of drones to the Ukrainian capital at once.

According to the latest data, it was possible to capture and destroy up to 15 enemy targets that attacked Kyiv.

The first time the air alert was announced in Kyiv around midnight, and the second time — at about three o'clock in the morning. In total, the night alarms lasted about 4 hours.

This time, the enemy launched its drones from the territory of the Kursk region and from the Krasnodar region.

The authorities of the capital inform about the falling debris. In particular, in the Darnytsky district of the city, debris from downed enemy drones caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area. The fire was extinguished quickly.

None of the civilians were injured.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The mass media learned about a new unexpected decision of North Korea regarding Russia
The DPRK deepens cooperation with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,600 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 25, 2024
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko invented his own version of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv
Lukashenko

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?