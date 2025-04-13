31 dead are already known. Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy

At 1:54 p.m., Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the death toll in Sumy after the Russian strike had increased again — at least 31 people, including two children.
Points of attention
- The international community needs to apply strong pressure on Russia to end the war and ensure the safety of the people in Ukraine.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of acting to change the situation, as Putin remains defiant in the face of calls for peace.
What does Sumy look like now?
According to the head of state, everyone is currently being provided with the necessary assistance.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that it is extremely important for everyone in the world not to remain silent and not to remain indifferent.
The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that the second month has begun as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignores America's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire.
