31 dead are already known. Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy

At 1:54 p.m., Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the death toll in Sumy after the Russian strike had increased again — at least 31 people, including two children.

What does Sumy look like now?

As of now, 31 people have been killed in Sumy after a Russian ballistic missile strike. Among the dead are two children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. More than 80 people have been injured, including ten children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, everyone is currently being provided with the necessary assistance.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that it is extremely important for everyone in the world not to remain silent and not to remain indifferent.

The Russian strikes deserve only condemnation. Pressure is needed on Russia to end the war and guarantee the safety of the people. Without really strong pressure, without proper support from Ukraine, Russia will continue to drag out this war.

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that the second month has begun as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignores America's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire.