"Only a bastard could act like this." Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on Sumy

On April 13, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the international community not to ignore Russia's new war crime against the civilian population of Ukraine. This is a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy, which killed more than 20 people.

Zelensky demands a tough response from the world

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, where there are houses, educational institutions, and cars on the street.

Moreover, all this happened on a day when people go to church — Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem.

According to local authorities, more than 20 civilians were killed.

Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the family and friends. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working. A tough response from the world is needed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As Zelensky reminded, peace is impossible without pressure on the aggressor.