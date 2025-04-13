"Only a bastard could act like this." Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on Sumy
"Only a bastard could act like this." Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on Sumy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On April 13, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the international community not to ignore Russia's new war crime against the civilian population of Ukraine. This is a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy, which killed more than 20 people.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for a strong response to the aggressor to ensure peace and security in the region.
  • The Ukrainian leader expresses gratitude to those supporting Ukraine and aiding in protecting the lives of its citizens amid the ongoing conflict.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, where there are houses, educational institutions, and cars on the street.

Moreover, all this happened on a day when people go to church — Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem.

According to local authorities, more than 20 civilians were killed.

Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the family and friends. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working. A tough response from the world is needed.

As Zelensky reminded, peace is impossible without pressure on the aggressor.

Talks have never stopped ballistics and aerial bombs. We need the kind of attitude towards Russia that a terrorist deserves. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine and helps us protect lives, the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

