The AFU destroyed 71 Russian artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the losses of the Russian army over the past 24 hours. As it turned out, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,220 Russian invaders. In addition, they destroyed 12 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, and 143 enemy vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 13, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/13/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 932,670 (+1,220) people,

tanks — 10603 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,088 (+33) units,

artillery systems — 26,163 (+71) units,

air defense systems — 1128 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,425 (+147) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,950 (+143) units,

special equipment — 3799 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army carried out 135 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 249 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out over 6,600 attacks, 157 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,709 kamikaze drones for the attack.