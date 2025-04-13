Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work After New Russian Attack

During a new Russian air attack on Ukraine on the night of April 12-13, air defense forces were able to destroy 43 enemy drones. Another 12 simulator drones were lost in the field: no negative consequences were detected.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:30 p.m. on April 12.

The enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 43 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north, south, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 12 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).