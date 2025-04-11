Strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The Netherlands allocates 150 million euros
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The Netherlands allocates 150 million euros

Ukraine's air defense
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukraine will receive 150 million euros from the Netherlands to strengthen its air defense, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told reporters before the start of the Ramstein meeting at NATO headquarters.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine receives 150 million euros from the Netherlands to bolster its air defense, with a focus on defending its skies from air attacks.
  • The funding includes support for a drone project and an air defense system, in addition to the ongoing supply of F-16s to Ukraine.
  • The Netherlands aims to enhance Ukraine's battlefield positions to strengthen its negotiating stance, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine in both defense and diplomacy.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 150 million euros in military support

"For us, one of the main priorities is air defense — this is also what President Zelenskyy asked for this week, as air attacks have intensified. We continue to supply F-16s. We have also already announced that we will spend 500 million euros on the drone project, which is very important for Ukraine. And today we are also announcing another 150 million euros for an air defense system, which will also help Ukraine defend its skies," Brekelmans said.

According to him, the drone project is being implemented jointly with the United Kingdom.

The minister also recalled that a few weeks ago, the Netherlands announced that it was allocating an additional 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine, of which 2 billion euros will be spent this year.

He emphasized that it is very important now to strengthen Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, which will contribute to better positions at the negotiating table.

If we want Ukraine to have a better position at the negotiating table, it is important to support it on the battlefield so that, first, it can hold the front line, and second, it can be in a stronger position for negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands promises to allocate another 6 billion euros to help Ukraine
Flag of the Netherlands
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with new aid packages — what exactly
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
The Netherlands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?