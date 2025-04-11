Strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The Netherlands allocates 150 million euros

Ukraine will receive 150 million euros from the Netherlands to strengthen its air defense, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told reporters before the start of the Ramstein meeting at NATO headquarters.

"For us, one of the main priorities is air defense — this is also what President Zelenskyy asked for this week, as air attacks have intensified. We continue to supply F-16s. We have also already announced that we will spend 500 million euros on the drone project, which is very important for Ukraine. And today we are also announcing another 150 million euros for an air defense system, which will also help Ukraine defend its skies," Brekelmans said.

According to him, the drone project is being implemented jointly with the United Kingdom.

The minister also recalled that a few weeks ago, the Netherlands announced that it was allocating an additional 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine, of which 2 billion euros will be spent this year.

He emphasized that it is very important now to strengthen Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, which will contribute to better positions at the negotiating table.