Strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The Netherlands allocates 150 million euros

Ukraine will receive 150 million euros from the Netherlands to strengthen its air defense, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told reporters before the start of the Ramstein meeting at NATO headquarters.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 150 million euros in military support
According to him, the drone project is being implemented jointly with the United Kingdom.
The minister also recalled that a few weeks ago, the Netherlands announced that it was allocating an additional 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine, of which 2 billion euros will be spent this year.
He emphasized that it is very important now to strengthen Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, which will contribute to better positions at the negotiating table.
