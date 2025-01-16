The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with new aid packages — what exactly

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 7 million euros as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package coordinated by NATO and 20 million euros to support energy infrastructure.

Ukraine will receive new aid from the Netherlands

This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp at a joint briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

The Netherlands remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. I will just announce to Minister Sybiza that the Netherlands will provide €7 million as part of the NATO-coordinated Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine. Through the CAP, NATO provides non-lethal support to Ukraine, such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and electronic warfare equipment.

Veldkamp noted that the Netherlands' military support commitments to Ukraine amount to 10.4 billion euros, and total assistance, including non-military assistance, amounts to 70.1 billion euros.

He assured that Ukraine can continue to count on the long-term support of the Netherlands — political, military, financial, and moral.

In addition, the head of Dutch diplomacy also announced the allocation of an additional 20 million euros to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, in addition to the 45 million euro contribution that the country made last year.

We continue our collaboration with institutions such as the EBRD on energy security and infrastructure for Ukraine. This will finance the necessary repairs for Ukraine to keep Ukraine’s energy system operational.

What is known about the Netherlands' plans to help Ukraine?

The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine emphasized that for three years since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, his country has been providing military, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

Indeed, 3.8 billion euros have already been received, but another 6 billion euros are planned. Thus, the Netherlands has allocated more than 10 billion euros in military aid, of which almost four have already been received, — emphasized Alle Dorhout.

He noted that one of the priority areas of assistance to Ukraine for the Netherlands remains the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system damaged by attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.