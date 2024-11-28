The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system
Source:  online.ua

On November 28, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced the transfer of three launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine. He emphasized that a difficult winter awaits Ukrainians due to the continuation of devastating Russian airstrikes.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine received three Patriot air defense missile launchers from the Netherlands to protect against Russian aggression.
  • The Netherlands plans to allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine in 2025.
  • The initiative to support Ukraine from Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands includes not only the supply of ammunition, but also the expansion of the scope of joint defense.
  • Aid from the Netherlands in the form of launchers and artillery shells will help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities and protect against the threat.

Ukraine received three launchers of the Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced this on November 28 in social networks, publishing a photo of the equipment that arrived in Ukraine.

That is why we transferred three Patriot launchers. They save lives and protect vital infrastructure. Stopping Russian aggression was and remains in our common interests, said Ruben Brekelmans.

The Netherlands will purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in 2025

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

The minister wrote about this on the social network Kh.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells.

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.

