The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system

On November 28, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced the transfer of three launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine. He emphasized that a difficult winter awaits Ukrainians due to the continuation of devastating Russian airstrikes.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, announced this on November 28 in social networks, publishing a photo of the equipment that arrived in Ukraine.

That is why we transferred three Patriot launchers. They save lives and protect vital infrastructure. Stopping Russian aggression was and remains in our common interests, said Ruben Brekelmans. Share

The Netherlands will purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in 2025

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said on October 17 that the Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

The minister wrote about this on the social network Kh.

Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are committed to joint support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A year ago, we launched an ammunition supply initiative, and today we are taking the next important step. We will supply more large caliber artillery ammunition. The Netherlands will allocate 271 million euros for artillery shells. Share

With this, according to Schoof, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up.