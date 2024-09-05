Ukraine will receive Patriot from Romania. Bucharest has only two such systems

On September 5, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, published a bill on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This decision was initiated by the country's government and supported by the parliament.

Romania will present Patriot to Ukraine

Deputies voted for the decision to transfer the American-made air defense system to Kyiv.

Bucharest has only two Patriot systems. They decided to present one of them to Ukraine.

Romania agreed on this decision together with the USA. After the transfer of the air defense system, Bucharest will acquire a new one for itself.

Romania is one of the important partners of Ukraine, it provides military aid and helps in logistics, in particular by transporting weapons through its own ports.

For the first time, it became known about Bucharest's intention to transfer the air defense system to Kyiv in mid-June. The corresponding draft law of the Ministry of Defense of Romania was submitted to the parliament only on August 30.

What is known about the Patriot air defense system

The anti-aircraft missile complex is an American development. Partners transferred such systems to Ukraine, but the exact number is unknown.

Patriot is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which are a difficult target for air defense. The American air defense system shoots them down at a range of up to 160 km and at an altitude of up to 24 km.

American air defense has a sensitive radar. Thanks to this, it detects targets at a long distance.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense will be strengthened thanks to a gift from Romania

The cost of the new Patriot complex is more than one billion dollars, including missiles. The price of the rocket is approximately 3.7 million dollars.

The Patriot air defense system is the most expensive air defense system in service in Ukraine.