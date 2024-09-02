The Romanian government approved the draft law on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine and sent the document to the Romanian parliament for a final vote.

What is known about Romania's plans to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The publication notes that in June, the Romanian authorities announced their intention to hand over one of the key active Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine with the condition of receiving another such system from partners as compensation.

This air defense system is one of five that NATO countries have promised to transfer to Kyiv in recent months.

After the parliament approves the law, the government will be able to issue a decision making the donation operational, Romanian government spokesman Mihai Constantin said. Share

Patriot air defense system

The draft law also states that Romania will send letters of offer to the US to agree to replace the battery donated to the Ukrainians and expects to pay approximately $60 million in taxes and fees.

Romania signed a $4 billion deal to buy Patriots built by RTX Corp ( RTX.N ) in 2017, the biggest procurement contract to date. The first batch was delivered in 2020. So far, Romania has received four systems, two of which are already operational.

Why is Romania in no hurry to spread information about the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine?

Journalists of the Romanian publication Defense Romania note that it is currently unknown whether the Romanian authorities are preparing the transfer of another air defense complex to Ukraine, or are simply completing the documents for the already provided air defense system.

The journalists noted that Romania has joined the partners of Ukraine, which will replace our air shield with American systems, and therefore "the position of the Netherlands is as justified as possible in the case of the delivery of the Romanian Patriot."

Analysts of the Defense Express portal noted that each of the arms suppliers for Kyiv has the full right to choose its policy of informing about completed deliveries. In addition, throughout the full-scale war, Romania did not disclose the actual aid provided to Ukraine.