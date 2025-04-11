The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine for a month
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia lost
April 11 marks exactly a month since the Russian Federation refused to accept a full and unconditional ceasefire proposed by the American side in the negotiations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Russian Federation's losses during this time.

Points of attention

  • Russian Federation's refusal of ceasefire proposal led to significant losses in the war against Ukraine.
  • Over 21,000 soldiers from the Russian Federation lost in the last month, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
  • Ukraine's successful defense efforts resulted in large losses for enemy forces, including military equipment.

Russia lost over 21,000 soldiers in a month in the war against Ukraine

Continuing their unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine, the Russian occupiers carried out 5,124 attacks in the following areas during this time, from March 11 to April 11:

  • Kharkiv — 130;

  • Kupyansky — 206;

  • Lymansky — 627;

  • Siversky — 149;

  • Kramatorsk — 140;

  • Toretsky - 666;

  • Pokrovsky - 1739;

  • Novopavlivskyi — 398;

  • Hulyaipilskyi — 152;

  • Orikhivskyi — 179;

  • Prydniprovskyi — 59;

  • Kursk — 679.

During the armed aggression, the enemy's losses during this period amounted to:

  • personnel — 42,511 people (of which more than 21,000 were killed);

  • tanks - 286;

  • armored combat vehicles — 721;

  • artillery systems — 1757;

  • multiple launch rocket systems — 50;

  • air defense systems — 29;

  • UAVs — 2796;

  • missiles - 16;

  • automotive equipment — 3684;

  • special equipment — 24;

  • helicopters — 4.

In addition, the Russian invaders involved units of the North Korean armed forces, totaling over 12,000 servicemen, in the fighting.

The losses of this North Korean contingent (since the start of the operation in Kursk) amounted to about 4 thousand people, of which more than 3 thousand were wounded. Of the four conventional North Korean brigades, one was actually destroyed, and three were rendered inoperable.

