The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine for a month

April 11 marks exactly a month since the Russian Federation refused to accept a full and unconditional ceasefire proposed by the American side in the negotiations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Russian Federation's losses during this time.

Russia lost over 21,000 soldiers in a month in the war against Ukraine

Continuing their unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine, the Russian occupiers carried out 5,124 attacks in the following areas during this time, from March 11 to April 11:

Kharkiv — 130;

Kupyansky — 206;

Lymansky — 627;

Siversky — 149;

Kramatorsk — 140;

Toretsky - 666;

Pokrovsky - 1739;

Novopavlivskyi — 398;

Hulyaipilskyi — 152;

Orikhivskyi — 179;

Prydniprovskyi — 59;

Kursk — 679.

During the armed aggression, the enemy's losses during this period amounted to:

personnel — 42,511 people (of which more than 21,000 were killed);

tanks - 286;

armored combat vehicles — 721;

artillery systems — 1757;

multiple launch rocket systems — 50;

air defense systems — 29;

UAVs — 2796;

missiles - 16;

automotive equipment — 3684;

special equipment — 24;

helicopters — 4.

In addition, the Russian invaders involved units of the North Korean armed forces, totaling over 12,000 servicemen, in the fighting.