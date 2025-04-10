General Kavoli assessed the successes of the AFU in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

Ukrainian forces continue to hold part of Russia's Kursk Oblast, despite Russia's attempts to dislodge them, General Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command (EUCOM), said during a congressional hearing.
Points of attention
- General Cavoli highlights the Ukrainian forces' success in holding part of Russia's Kursk Oblast against Russian attempts to dislodge them.
- Maintaining a strong military presence in Europe is crucial, as it deters further Russian aggression and ensures stability in the region.
Ukraine has not ceased hostilities on the territory of the Russia — Kavoli
The general also stressed that he opposes reducing US troops in Europe. His reservations run counter to previous plans by the Donald Trump administration for a possible withdrawal of 10,000 troops.
"My advice is to maintain the position of power as it is now," Cavoli said.
This position is shared by Republicans in Congress. Mike Rogers, the head of the Armed Services Committee, has come out strongly against the cuts.
You must be focused on maintaining the ascendant position we have had in Europe since Russia started the conflict... Premature withdrawal will lead to further Russian aggression.
Another Republican, Don Bacon, added:
It would be a serious mistake to withdraw troops from Europe right now… Withdrawing troops is a sign of weakness.
Cavoli also supported maintaining American control over NATO's European Command (SACEUR), calling the possible transfer of this role to another country "problematic."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-