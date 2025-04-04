The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, American General Christopher Cavoli, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have indeed entered the Russian Belgorod region, thus expanding their presence on enemy territory.

Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region

According to the general, as of today, significant forces hold a considerable — albeit reduced, but still significant — portion of territory in the Kursk region of Russia.

And they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine — ed.) hold very advantageous defensive positions further south, in the Belgorod region... The Ukrainians launched a small counteroffensive on Russian territory (in the Belgorod region) a few weeks ago. So the confrontation is still ongoing in this area with varying success. Christopher Cavoli Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American general

What is important to understand is that Kavoli was the first military official to confirm that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had made their way into the Russian Belgorod region.

According to the American general, the Ukrainian army currently occupies strong defensive positions on this section of the front.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are improving their capabilities to recruit and train new soldiers every week to strengthen them.