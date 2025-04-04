The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, American General Christopher Cavoli, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have indeed entered the Russian Belgorod region, thus expanding their presence on enemy territory.
- General Cavoli highlights the ongoing confrontation in the area with varying success, emphasizing the importance of this development.
- The Ukrainian army is focused on improving their capabilities by recruiting and training new soldiers weekly to strengthen their position.
According to the general, as of today, significant forces hold a considerable — albeit reduced, but still significant — portion of territory in the Kursk region of Russia.
What is important to understand is that Kavoli was the first military official to confirm that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had made their way into the Russian Belgorod region.
According to the American general, the Ukrainian army currently occupies strong defensive positions on this section of the front.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are improving their capabilities to recruit and train new soldiers every week to strengthen them.
