What is happening in the Belgorod region — data from General Kavola
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What is happening in the Belgorod region — data from General Kavola

Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, American General Christopher Cavoli, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have indeed entered the Russian Belgorod region, thus expanding their presence on enemy territory.

Points of attention

  • General Cavoli highlights the ongoing confrontation in the area with varying success, emphasizing the importance of this development.
  • The Ukrainian army is focused on improving their capabilities by recruiting and training new soldiers weekly to strengthen their position.

Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region

According to the general, as of today, significant forces hold a considerable — albeit reduced, but still significant — portion of territory in the Kursk region of Russia.

And they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine — ed.) hold very advantageous defensive positions further south, in the Belgorod region... The Ukrainians launched a small counteroffensive on Russian territory (in the Belgorod region) a few weeks ago. So the confrontation is still ongoing in this area with varying success.

Christopher Cavoli

Christopher Cavoli

Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American general

What is important to understand is that Kavoli was the first military official to confirm that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had made their way into the Russian Belgorod region.

According to the American general, the Ukrainian army currently occupies strong defensive positions on this section of the front.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are improving their capabilities to recruit and train new soldiers every week to strengthen them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonian intelligence reports a sharp change in the situation on the front
What is known about the situation at the front?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What a "sustainable peace" for Ukraine should look like — NATO Secretary General's explanation
Rutte voiced his vision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Rubio demands Putin make a decision
Rubio

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?