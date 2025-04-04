End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Rubio demands Putin make a decision

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration of President Donald Trump expects Russia to be ready to end the war, which should be known "in weeks, not months." Now the Russian side is violating the ceasefire.

Rubio demands that Russia make a decision to end the war against Ukraine

He told reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers.

If there is a wait-and-see tactic, we will not be interested in it. And President Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

According to Rubio, Russia should make a decision to end the war “soon, not in six months, but in weeks.” If it does not, the United States should reevaluate its tactics.

He also added that the Russians did not agree to a full ceasefire, instead putting forward the idea of a partial truce, but they have already been violated several times.

It's about action. […] If you are not interested in peace, then you delay the process, you come up with some excuses... We will not delay this. Share

The United States, Ukraine, and Russia have published the results of technical-level talks held in Saudi Arabia on March 23-25. All parties agreed to develop measures to implement the agreement on the prohibition of attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side has handed over to US representatives a list of energy facilities that Russia should not strike. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has published a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities that, by agreement of the parties, cannot be shelled during the 30-day ceasefire.

The very next day, March 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of violating the agreements on a mutual ceasefire at energy facilities. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that this was untrue. And during a massive attack on the night of March 28, Russian troops damaged Naftogaz's gas production facilities.