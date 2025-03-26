The General Staff denied Russia's false statements about the AFU' violation of the "energy truce"
The General Staff denied Russia's false statements about the AFU' violation of the "energy truce"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense about Ukraine's alleged violation of the ceasefire conditions regarding energy facilities are untrue.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's General Staff refutes Russian allegations of violating the 'energy truce' and launching UAV strikes on Russian energy facilities.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense spreads false accusations to perpetuate the conflict and propagate misleading information.
  • Ukraine denies engaging in an 'energy attack' on Russian territory or Crimea and emphasizes its commitment to the ceasefire.

The AFU did not violate the "energy truce" — General Staff

This is stated on the General Staff's Facebook page.

On March 25-26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not launch UAV strikes on Russian energy facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as on energy facilities in the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians.

The Russian Defense Ministry is spreading false and baseless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda, and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

As reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine allegedly continues to attack the country's energy infrastructure.

In particular, the Russians stated that on the night of March 26, two Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly shot down off the coast of Crimea, and the object of the attack "was the ground equipment of the Glibovka gas storage facility."

The Russian Federation also accused Ukraine of an "energy attack" on the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

