Ukraine and the US have agreed on the terms of an "energy truce"

Official Kyiv and Washington have agreed on a list of energy facilities that the aggressor country Russia must stop striking as part of a partial ceasefire. The nuance is that this list differs from the one Moscow insists on.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy confirmed Donald Trump's team's awareness of and agreement with Kyiv's demands for the 'energy truce'.
- The list of facilities agreed upon excludes Ukrainian oil and gas production sites, which have been frequent targets in recent attacks.
What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and the US?
The fact of the agreement was confirmed to Ukrainian journalists by the Ministry of Energy.
They stated that Donald Trump's team is aware of Kyiv's demands for an "energy truce" and that they are in agreement with the White House.
What is important to understand is that it is being claimed at the same time that Moscow has allegedly agreed on a different list with Washington.
By the way, the list published by official Moscow does not include Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities, which have been the most frequently attacked recently.
Moreover, it is known that the aggressor country rejected an unconditional ceasefire in the Black Sea after a meeting with the American side.
