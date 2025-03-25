Czech Prime Minister Names Two of Ukraine's Closest Allies
Czech Prime Minister Names Two of Ukraine's Closest Allies

Britain and France have now become Ukraine's closest allies
Source:  Financial Times

According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fial, at present, it is Great Britain and France, which lead the "coalition of the willing," that can be considered the leaders of "hard power" in Europe. The politician drew attention to the fact that they are doing everything possible to end the war and protect Ukraine from potential attacks by the Russian Federation.

  • The deployment of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine is under consideration, pending a ceasefire agreement.
  • In times of crisis, the Czech Prime Minister acknowledges the crucial role of France and Britain, despite previous reservations.

As Fiala argues, the time has come when the most powerful countries must take more responsibility for what is happening on the international stage.

France and the United Kingdom — European nuclear powers — realized this in time and have already begun active work, in particular to deter Russia.

Against this background, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic assessed the chances of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

He made it clear that the Czech government would have to approve the deployment of the contingent. However, the politician noted that it was premature to discuss this issue, as no ceasefire agreement had been reached yet:

However, we must be open to any option that will stop any Russian aggression in the future.

Petr Fiala

Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

He also frankly admitted that in peacetime he had always been against a strong role for France and Britain, but in times of crisis it was simply necessary.

