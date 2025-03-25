On March 25, another round of talks between the Ukrainian and American teams on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine began in Saudi Arabia.

What is known about the new negotiations between Ukraine and the US?

The new round of negotiations is reported by the AFP news agency, citing an insider in the Ukrainian delegation.

According to an anonymous source, on March 25, Ukrainian and American officials began a new official meeting in Riyadh.

"We are still working with the Americans," the insider told reporters. Share

Recently, foreign media, citing insiders, announced that the American and Ukrainian delegations will hold another round of negotiations after the US and Russia conclude their meeting in Saudi Arabia.

On the same day, Russian and American delegations concluded negotiations that were ongoing in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, regarding the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Share

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team claimed that the focus was on renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which the Russian Federation withdrew 2 years ago.