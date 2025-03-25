Delegations of Ukraine and the United States began a new meeting in Saudi Arabia

On March 25, another round of talks between the Ukrainian and American teams on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine began in Saudi Arabia.
Points of attention
- Insider reports confirm the commencement of official talks in Riyadh, highlighting the dedication of both Ukrainian and American officials to reach a resolution.
- Prior discussions on March 23 laid the groundwork for the current talks, emphasizing the continuous efforts towards finding a diplomatic solution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
What is known about the new negotiations between Ukraine and the US?
The new round of negotiations is reported by the AFP news agency, citing an insider in the Ukrainian delegation.
According to an anonymous source, on March 25, Ukrainian and American officials began a new official meeting in Riyadh.
Recently, foreign media, citing insiders, announced that the American and Ukrainian delegations will hold another round of negotiations after the US and Russia conclude their meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team claimed that the focus was on renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which the Russian Federation withdrew 2 years ago.
What is important to understand is that before that, on March 23, the American and Ukrainian delegations held discussions in Riyadh.
