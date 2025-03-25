The loud scandal surrounding the White House — how the head of the Pentagon reacted

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, senior officials in Donald Trump's administration "did not exchange messages about military plans" on the Signal messenger, according to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine.

The head of the Pentagon rejected all accusations

A high-profile scandal erupted after The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed in a new article how he was accidentally added to a group chat on Signal.

According to the journalist, in this chat, members of Donald Trump's team discussed plans for airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth immediately responded to this article.

He first publicly called the editor a "liar" and a "discredited so-called journalist" for writing critical reports about Trump.

No one corresponded about military plans, and that's all I can say about that. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

According to the journalist himself, the chat participants published classified information, including information related to national security issues, as well as operational intelligence, which by law cannot be distributed outside of protected government communication systems.

US President Donald Trump later said he "knew nothing" about The Atlantic's story and the Signal incident.