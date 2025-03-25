The loud scandal surrounding the White House — how the head of the Pentagon reacted

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, senior officials in Donald Trump's administration "did not exchange messages about military plans" on the Signal messenger, according to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine.
Points of attention
- The controversy revolves around the publication of operational intelligence and sensitive national security issues in a group chat, raising concerns about information security.
- President Trump distances himself from the scandal, stating he was unaware of the incident and The Atlantic's report on the Signal chat.
The head of the Pentagon rejected all accusations
A high-profile scandal erupted after The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed in a new article how he was accidentally added to a group chat on Signal.
According to the journalist, in this chat, members of Donald Trump's team discussed plans for airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth immediately responded to this article.
He first publicly called the editor a "liar" and a "discredited so-called journalist" for writing critical reports about Trump.
According to the journalist himself, the chat participants published classified information, including information related to national security issues, as well as operational intelligence, which by law cannot be distributed outside of protected government communication systems.
US President Donald Trump later said he "knew nothing" about The Atlantic's story and the Signal incident.
