The US is losing another ally due to Trump's policies
Canada is getting closer to the European Union
Source:  The New York Times

The trade wars that US President Donald Trump has launched against several countries and even the EU have led to Canada gradually abandoning its alliance with the United States. Official Ottawa is already negotiating with the European Union to participate in a defense initiative that would allow it to produce European military equipment at its own factories.

Points of attention

  • The move towards the EU presents new opportunities for Canada's industry, with the potential for increased collaboration and production of European weapons.
  • Canada's new leader, Mark Carney, is actively pursuing closer ties with the EU, positioning Canada as 'the most European of non-European countries'.

Canada is getting closer to the European Union

According to journalists, official Brussels intends to strengthen industry and reduce dependence on the United States, and for Ottawa this opens up a new market.

Moreover, Canada's new leader, Mark Carney, during his first trip abroad, called his country "the most European of non-European countries."

Anonymous sources claim that negotiations are currently underway to include Canada in the EU defense project.

This will give it the opportunity to become an active participant in the production of European weapons, in particular the Saab Gripen fighter jet.

The EU is expanding military spending, offering a €150 billion loan program. The terms stipulate that 65% of the cost of components must come from the EU or partners, while Canada can cover the remaining 35% and expand cooperation under a separate agreement.

Moreover, it is indicated that it will receive preferential access to the EU military equipment market as an alternative to the US.

