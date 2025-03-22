The US is losing another ally due to Trump's policies

The trade wars that US President Donald Trump has launched against several countries and even the EU have led to Canada gradually abandoning its alliance with the United States. Official Ottawa is already negotiating with the European Union to participate in a defense initiative that would allow it to produce European military equipment at its own factories.

Canada is getting closer to the European Union

According to journalists, official Brussels intends to strengthen industry and reduce dependence on the United States, and for Ottawa this opens up a new market.

Moreover, Canada's new leader, Mark Carney, during his first trip abroad, called his country "the most European of non-European countries."

Anonymous sources claim that negotiations are currently underway to include Canada in the EU defense project.

This will give it the opportunity to become an active participant in the production of European weapons, in particular the Saab Gripen fighter jet.

The EU is expanding military spending, offering a €150 billion loan program. The terms stipulate that 65% of the cost of components must come from the EU or partners, while Canada can cover the remaining 35% and expand cooperation under a separate agreement. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that it will receive preferential access to the EU military equipment market as an alternative to the US.