Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'
Category
World
Publication date

Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

Trump threatens Canada again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

White House President Donald Trump began cynically claiming that without American subsidies, Canada would cease to exist as a viable country, and that it should become the 51st state of the United States.

Points of attention

  • The US President is trying hard to force Canada to join the US.
  • Trump is also threatening to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.
  • The American leader threatens that his measures against Europe will be extremely powerful.

Trump threatens Canada again

According to the American leader, official Washington pays hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada.

He also added that there is currently no reason to continue doing so.

Donald Trump also assures that the US does not need anything that Canada has.

We (the US — ed.) have unlimited energy, we should make our own cars, and [we] have more wood than we can ever use. Without this huge subsidy, Canada would not exist as a viable country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our cherished 51st state.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the White House chief of staff, in this case, the Canadian people would have "much lower taxes and much better military protection" and no tariffs.

Trump also began to threaten the European Union

According to US President Donald Trump, he has not abandoned plans to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.

He also began to assert that the way the European Union treats the United States is “terrible.”

The head of the White House complains that Europe is allegedly not buying American goods.

"Am I going to put tariffs on the European Union?...Absolutely. They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, basically they don't take almost anything," Donald Trump claims.

The US President does not hide that measures against European Union countries "will be very powerful."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain
Putin is trying to outsmart Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Distracting Trump: How Putin Can Take Advantage of the Divide in Europe
Distracting Trump: How Putin Can Take Advantage of the Divide in Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed
Trump's team claims it has a solid plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?