Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

White House President Donald Trump began cynically claiming that without American subsidies, Canada would cease to exist as a viable country, and that it should become the 51st state of the United States.
Trump threatens Canada again
According to the American leader, official Washington pays hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada.
He also added that there is currently no reason to continue doing so.
Donald Trump also assures that the US does not need anything that Canada has.
According to the White House chief of staff, in this case, the Canadian people would have "much lower taxes and much better military protection" and no tariffs.
Trump also began to threaten the European Union
According to US President Donald Trump, he has not abandoned plans to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.
He also began to assert that the way the European Union treats the United States is “terrible.”
The head of the White House complains that Europe is allegedly not buying American goods.
The US President does not hide that measures against European Union countries "will be very powerful."
