Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

White House President Donald Trump began cynically claiming that without American subsidies, Canada would cease to exist as a viable country, and that it should become the 51st state of the United States.

Trump threatens Canada again

According to the American leader, official Washington pays hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada.

He also added that there is currently no reason to continue doing so.

Donald Trump also assures that the US does not need anything that Canada has.

We (the US — ed.) have unlimited energy, we should make our own cars, and [we] have more wood than we can ever use. Without this huge subsidy, Canada would not exist as a viable country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our cherished 51st state. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the White House chief of staff, in this case, the Canadian people would have "much lower taxes and much better military protection" and no tariffs.

Trump also began to threaten the European Union

According to US President Donald Trump, he has not abandoned plans to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.

He also began to assert that the way the European Union treats the United States is “terrible.”

The head of the White House complains that Europe is allegedly not buying American goods.

"Am I going to put tariffs on the European Union?...Absolutely. They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, basically they don't take almost anything," Donald Trump claims. Share

The US President does not hide that measures against European Union countries "will be very powerful."