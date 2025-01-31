Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything he can to force US President Donald Trump to agree to his demands to end Russia's war in Ukraine and to position himself as an equal to the American leader on the world stage.

Putin is trying to outsmart Trump

The American Institute for the Study of War drew attention to the fact that on January 30, Russian propagandists published an interview with the scientific director of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fedor Lukyanov, entitled "Don't Count on Big Agreements."

What is important to understand is that the latter's statements in this interview generally echo those of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This time, Lukyanov began to insist that the "key" for future peace talks on Ukraine was "not territory" but the elimination of the "root causes" of the war.

According to Putin's henchman, this refers to NATO's alleged "expansion" into Eastern Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Russia is not going to give Ukraine its territories

Lukyanov made it clear that Putin does not want to give up those Ukrainian lands that the Russian army has managed to capture.

"Everything is clear with the territories: you get as much as you take," he cynically noted, once again emphasizing that Moscow is not inclined to compromise on this issue. Share

According to Putin's henchman, Donald Trump respects only those who demonstrate steadfastness.

Against this backdrop, he urged the Russian dictator and his team to "never give up" and "be prepared for a fairly tough conversation, even with elements of bluff."