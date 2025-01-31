Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain

Putin is trying to outsmart Trump
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything he can to force US President Donald Trump to agree to his demands to end Russia's war in Ukraine and to position himself as an equal to the American leader on the world stage.

Points of attention

  • Putin's henchman demands elimination of the "root causes" of the war.
  • Russian propagandists are urging Putin's team to remain prepared for tough negotiations with bluffing elements.

Putin is trying to outsmart Trump

The American Institute for the Study of War drew attention to the fact that on January 30, Russian propagandists published an interview with the scientific director of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fedor Lukyanov, entitled "Don't Count on Big Agreements."

What is important to understand is that the latter's statements in this interview generally echo those of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This time, Lukyanov began to insist that the "key" for future peace talks on Ukraine was "not territory" but the elimination of the "root causes" of the war.

According to Putin's henchman, this refers to NATO's alleged "expansion" into Eastern Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Russia is not going to give Ukraine its territories

Lukyanov made it clear that Putin does not want to give up those Ukrainian lands that the Russian army has managed to capture.

"Everything is clear with the territories: you get as much as you take," he cynically noted, once again emphasizing that Moscow is not inclined to compromise on this issue.

According to Putin's henchman, Donald Trump respects only those who demonstrate steadfastness.

Against this backdrop, he urged the Russian dictator and his team to "never give up" and "be prepared for a fairly tough conversation, even with elements of bluff."

Lukyanov's interview supports the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to force Trump to agree to Putin's demands, which amount to the complete surrender of Ukraine and the weakening of NATO, as well as Putin's personal efforts to position himself as Trump's equal on the international stage, analysts explain.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement
Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin invented a new excuse to continue the war against Ukraine
Putin continues to spout nonsense
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
No chance. Trump threatens Russia and other BRICS members
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?