Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to cynically lie that he could not sign a peace treaty with Ukraine to end the war because, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy —

Putin continues to spout nonsense

The Russian dictator's statement is extremely strange, considering the fact that he is the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

You can negotiate with anyone. It's just that because of his illegitimacy, he (Zelensky — ed.) has no right to sign anything. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Putin continues to cynically lie that the powers of the President of Ukraine have already expired, since the Ukrainian Constitution does not provide for the possibility of their extension for the duration of martial law.

However, he added that this is provided for the Verkhovna Rada.

We need lawyers to confirm the legitimacy of those people who will be authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements.

The Russian dictator drew attention to the fact that when Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree banning negotiations with the aggressor, it was still legitimate, and therefore the decree would have to be canceled before negotiations.

Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation also lied that the war could have ended in 2022.

According to Putin, he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.

"Get out of there, and that's it. That's the end of it, there will be no more fighting," Putin recalls, clearly forgetting about the then-current demands for "demilitarization," "denazification," and the neutral status of Ukraine.

The dictator believes that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.

"If the money and, broadly speaking, the ammunition stop, it will all be over in a month, a month and a half, or two," Putin lies.

Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin admitted that Russia cannot defeat the West, which is helping Ukraine survive this war.