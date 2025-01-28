Putin invented a new excuse to continue the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin invented a new excuse to continue the war against Ukraine

Putin continues to spout nonsense
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to cynically lie that he could not sign a peace treaty with Ukraine to end the war because, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy —

illegitimate president.

Points of attention

  • Putin is trying to justify continuing the war against Ukraine.
  • The Russian dictator admitted that Russia cannot defeat the West, which supports Ukraine in the war.

Putin continues to spout nonsense

The Russian dictator's statement is extremely strange, considering the fact that he is the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

You can negotiate with anyone. It's just that because of his illegitimacy, he (Zelensky — ed.) has no right to sign anything.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

Putin continues to cynically lie that the powers of the President of Ukraine have already expired, since the Ukrainian Constitution does not provide for the possibility of their extension for the duration of martial law.

However, he added that this is provided for the Verkhovna Rada.

We need lawyers to confirm the legitimacy of those people who will be authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements.

The Russian dictator drew attention to the fact that when Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree banning negotiations with the aggressor, it was still legitimate, and therefore the decree would have to be canceled before negotiations.

Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation also lied that the war could have ended in 2022.

According to Putin, he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.

"Get out of there, and that's it. That's the end of it, there will be no more fighting," Putin recalls, clearly forgetting about the then-current demands for "demilitarization," "denazification," and the neutral status of Ukraine.

The dictator believes that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.

"If the money and, broadly speaking, the ammunition stop, it will all be over in a month, a month and a half, or two," Putin lies.

Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin admitted that Russia cannot defeat the West, which is helping Ukraine survive this war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is ready. The Kremlin responded to Trump's offer
Putin agreed to meet with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin sent a signal to Russians after Trump's ultimatum
Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan wants to take advantage of Putin's failure in the EU gas market
Turkey wants to replace Russia in the EU gas market

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?