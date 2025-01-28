Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to cynically lie that he could not sign a peace treaty with Ukraine to end the war because, allegedly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy —
illegitimate president.
Points of attention
- Putin is trying to justify continuing the war against Ukraine.
- The Russian dictator admitted that Russia cannot defeat the West, which supports Ukraine in the war.
Putin continues to spout nonsense
The Russian dictator's statement is extremely strange, considering the fact that he is the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
Putin continues to cynically lie that the powers of the President of Ukraine have already expired, since the Ukrainian Constitution does not provide for the possibility of their extension for the duration of martial law.
However, he added that this is provided for the Verkhovna Rada.
The Russian dictator drew attention to the fact that when Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree banning negotiations with the aggressor, it was still legitimate, and therefore the decree would have to be canceled before negotiations.
Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation also lied that the war could have ended in 2022.
According to Putin, he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.
The dictator believes that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.
Thus, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin admitted that Russia cannot defeat the West, which is helping Ukraine survive this war.
