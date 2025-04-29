The Russian army is rushing to the borders of three Ukrainian regions at once

As Vladislav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, warns, the situation in the Novopavlivske direction has now significantly worsened. Moreover, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to break through to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions.

What is known about the situation on the front on April 29?

According to the latest data, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 23 times in the Novopavlivske direction.

Fierce fighting is constantly going on there, the enemy is literally rushing to the border of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions, Voloshyn emphasized. Share

Moreover, the situation is worsening in the Orikhiv direction in the area of Maly Shcherbaky, Lobkovye, and Stepovye.

It is there that the Russians continue to try to break through the line of combat contact, gain a foothold, and capture it.

According to Voloshyn, from there it is possible to carry out fire attacks on the logistical routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which go from Zaporizhia to the east of the Zaporizhia region, and to carry out shelling of Zaporizhia itself and its suburbs."

The Russians are also pushing forward in the Dnieper and Kherson directions.

In the Kherson region, Russian soldiers are trying to capture islands on the Dnieper River.