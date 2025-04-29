Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has once again started scaring Europe with an invasion under the pretext of "real denazification." Putin's henchman dared to make such threats live on air.
Points of attention
- Medvedev wants to implement a "peace through fear" approach towards Europe.
- Currently, the Russian government does not hide that it is preparing for new wars.
Medvedev made a new scandalous statement
The Russian politician's speech was timed to May 9, when the aggressor country intends to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War."
Medvedev cynically declared that "Nazism as an ideology must be eradicated throughout the European continent."
He did not stop there and began to claim that relations between Moscow and Brussels had passed the point of no return.
Putin's henchman makes no secret of the fact that his main plan is to intimidate all of Europe.
He calls this approach "peace through fear" as opposed to the US and European principle of "peace through strength."
