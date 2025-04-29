Medvedev demanded "real denazification" of all of Europe
Medvedev demanded "real denazification" of all of Europe

Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has once again started scaring Europe with an invasion under the pretext of "real denazification." Putin's henchman dared to make such threats live on air.

  • Medvedev wants to implement a "peace through fear" approach towards Europe.
  • Currently, the Russian government does not hide that it is preparing for new wars.

The Russian politician's speech was timed to May 9, when the aggressor country intends to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War."

Medvedev cynically declared that "Nazism as an ideology must be eradicated throughout the European continent."

"Leaders of countries who do not want to engage in denazification should be labeled as supporters of Nazism," the former Russian president shamelessly added.

He did not stop there and began to claim that relations between Moscow and Brussels had passed the point of no return.

Unfortunately, there is no one to talk to in the Old World today, and there is nothing to talk about. Especially since even with their predecessors, European leaders have simply shrunk and degenerated. Instead of bright personalities and strong leaders, there are some simply technical figures. And of a Russophobic orientation.

Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev

Former President of the Russian Federation

Putin's henchman makes no secret of the fact that his main plan is to intimidate all of Europe.

He calls this approach "peace through fear" as opposed to the US and European principle of "peace through strength."

