An emergency Defense Council is being convened in Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that he is urgently convening the Kyiv Defense Council.

Why is the Kyiv Defense Council being convened?

As Timur Tkachenko noted, the main goal of the meeting was to discuss the algorithm of actions after the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the arrivals.

He also added that just the day before, he personally held a meeting with the heads of regional state administrations and responsible services on this issue.

At the moment — we don’t have to count on anyone if the city has the resources. I’m losing patience that any planning is limited to planning only. And those responsible are actually with the prefix “without”. Timur Tkachenko Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

According to him, the meeting of the Defense Council will be held on an emergency basis, despite the fact that Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not currently in Ukraine.

"On my own behalf, on behalf of our residents, I would like to thank all the volunteers who joined in helping in the Svyatoshyn district," added Tkachenko.