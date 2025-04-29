An emergency Defense Council is being convened in Kyiv
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that he is urgently convening the Kyiv Defense Council.

  • Kyiv residents complain that after the Russian attack, residents of the Svyatoshynskyi district were left to fend for themselves with the consequences of the enemy strike.
  • The Defense Council is convened in an emergency order, despite the fact that Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not currently in Ukraine.

As Timur Tkachenko noted, the main goal of the meeting was to discuss the algorithm of actions after the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the arrivals.

Photo: screenshot

He also added that just the day before, he personally held a meeting with the heads of regional state administrations and responsible services on this issue.

At the moment — we don’t have to count on anyone if the city has the resources. I’m losing patience that any planning is limited to planning only. And those responsible are actually with the prefix “without”.

Timur Tkachenko

Timur Tkachenko

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

According to him, the meeting of the Defense Council will be held on an emergency basis, despite the fact that Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not currently in Ukraine.

"On my own behalf, on behalf of our residents, I would like to thank all the volunteers who joined in helping in the Svyatoshyn district," added Tkachenko.

Photo: screenshot

