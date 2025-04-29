An emergency Defense Council is being convened in Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that he is urgently convening the Kyiv Defense Council.
- Kyiv residents complain that after the Russian attack, residents of the Svyatoshynskyi district were left to fend for themselves with the consequences of the enemy strike.
- The Defense Council is convened in an emergency order, despite the fact that Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not currently in Ukraine.
Why is the Kyiv Defense Council being convened?
As Timur Tkachenko noted, the main goal of the meeting was to discuss the algorithm of actions after the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the arrivals.
He also added that just the day before, he personally held a meeting with the heads of regional state administrations and responsible services on this issue.
According to him, the meeting of the Defense Council will be held on an emergency basis, despite the fact that Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not currently in Ukraine.
