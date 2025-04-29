Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones — how the air defense worked
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones — how the air defense worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Читати українською

During the new air battle, air defense forces were able to destroy 37 Russian drones and neutralize another 47 enemy unmanned aircraft. The Russian attack began at around 23:00 on April 28.

Points of attention

  • Enemy drones were shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.
  • The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 29, 2025, the enemy attacked with 100 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 37 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

In addition, it is noted that 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine provoked a split in NATO
What's wrong with Trump's "peace plan"?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The King of the Netherlands called on the country to "arm itself to the teeth"
The King of the Netherlands urges his country not to ignore the threat
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has increased production of ballistic missiles — helping North Korea
a missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?