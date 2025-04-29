Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones — how the air defense worked

During the new air battle, air defense forces were able to destroy 37 Russian drones and neutralize another 47 enemy unmanned aircraft. The Russian attack began at around 23:00 on April 28.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 29, 2025, the enemy attacked with 100 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 37 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

In addition, it is noted that 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.