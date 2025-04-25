Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine provoked a split in NATO
What's wrong with Trump's "peace plan"?
Source:  CNN

CNN has learned that US allies are concerned about Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Many of Washington's partners have been shocked by the fact that the White House is seeking territorial concessions from Kyiv in favor of Moscow.

  • The controversial plan challenges fundamental principles of international law and raises doubts about guarantees for the independence of countries in the region.
  • The split within NATO over Trump's 'peace plan' highlights the complexities of navigating international relations and the challenges of balancing competing interests.

According to insiders, the White House plan, recently presented in Paris, involves significant sacrifices on the part of Ukraine, including the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, as well as the transfer of considerable territories to Russia.

Despite this, Donald Trump himself claims that Putin promised him not to seize all of Ukraine — the head of the White House considers this "a pretty big concession."

Many diplomats from NATO countries make no secret of their concerns about Trump's so-called "peace plan."

According to the latter, this sends a "dangerous signal" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as other autocrats, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, that illegal annexations can be rewarded.

"This is about fundamental principles of international law. This is about our own existence and the weakening of any guarantees that my country or other countries have for our independence," said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

