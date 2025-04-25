Starmer predicted a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Starmer predicted a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Starmer expects rapid developments
Source:  The Telegraph

British leader Keir Starmer believes that there is a high probability that a ceasefire in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will be achieved within the next month.

Points of attention

  • He expects rapid developments as intensive negotiations are currently underway, with a focus on Ukraine's involvement in resolving the issues.
  • Starmer calls for US security guarantees for British and Western forces to monitor peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, underscoring the importance of Russia's participation in negotiations.

The British Prime Minister has officially confirmed that an intensive stage of negotiations is currently underway.

Against this background, he recalled that it is Ukraine that should resolve these issues, and not other people who should decide something on behalf of Ukraine.

This is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must sit at the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire.

He hopes that a ceasefire will be achieved by the summer.

In addition, Starmer reiterated his call for US security guarantees for British and other Western forces planning to deploy to Ukraine to monitor peacekeeping.

It has to be a ceasefire on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, and it has to be a lasting ceasefire. What I don't want to see is a temporary ceasefire.

