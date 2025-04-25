British leader Keir Starmer believes that there is a high probability that a ceasefire in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will be achieved within the next month.

Starmer expects rapid developments

The British Prime Minister has officially confirmed that an intensive stage of negotiations is currently underway.

Against this background, he recalled that it is Ukraine that should resolve these issues, and not other people who should decide something on behalf of Ukraine.

This is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must sit at the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

He hopes that a ceasefire will be achieved by the summer.

In addition, Starmer reiterated his call for US security guarantees for British and other Western forces planning to deploy to Ukraine to monitor peacekeeping.