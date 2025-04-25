Trump announces Putin's "big concession" on Ukraine

According to US leader Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already agreed to a "pretty big concession" to end the war. The US president claims that the illegitimate Kremlin leader promised him not to seize all of Ukraine's territory.
Points of attention
- Trump's focus is on getting both sides to agree to the 'peace proposals' of official Washington, with journalists inquiring about the concessions Russia has made to move closer to peace.
- Trump's calls for an end to the war and occupation of an entire country signal ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst public expressions of concern over deadly strikes in Kyiv.
Trump spoke about Putin's promises
The White House chief of staff made the statement after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Donald Trump continues to claim that he is "putting a lot of pressure" on both Ukraine and Russia.
According to the US president, he is doing this with the sole purpose of getting both sides to agree to the "peace proposals" of official Washington.
Against this backdrop, journalists asked Trump what concessions Russia had made to "move closer to peace." To this he replied:
By the way, on April 24, Donald Trump complained that he was "not happy" with the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv, which killed 12 people.
