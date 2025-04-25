Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead, 8 injured

During the night of April 25, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region. This led to fires in several settlements. According to the latest data, there are 1 dead and 8 injured.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the Russian occupiers again massively attacked the region with drones.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the territory of enterprises in the Synelnyky and Samarivsky districts. Several fires also broke out in Pavlohrad. In particular, in a high-rise building. Preliminary reports indicate that there are dead and injured. The information is being clarified. Serhiy Lysak Chairman of the OVA Serhiy Lysak

He later officially confirmed that a 76-year-old woman died in Pavlohrad, and 8 more civilians were injured — one person in serious condition.

As Lysak experienced, the Russians attacked the Nikopol region. This time they used FPV drones and Grad MLRS.

They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. The enterprise was damaged. No one was injured, the head of the OVA added.

According to him, the sky defenders destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the region.