Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead, 8 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead, 8 injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською

During the night of April 25, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region. This led to fires in several settlements. According to the latest data, there are 1 dead and 8 injured.

Points of attention

  • Head of the OVA confirmed one fatality and 8 injured individuals, with ongoing efforts to assess the full extent of the incident.
  • Sky defenders successfully destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the region, mitigating further potential damage.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the Russian occupiers again massively attacked the region with drones.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the territory of enterprises in the Synelnyky and Samarivsky districts. Several fires also broke out in Pavlohrad. In particular, in a high-rise building. Preliminary reports indicate that there are dead and injured. The information is being clarified.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Chairman of the OVA Serhiy Lysak

He later officially confirmed that a 76-year-old woman died in Pavlohrad, and 8 more civilians were injured — one person in serious condition.

As Lysak experienced, the Russians attacked the Nikopol region. This time they used FPV drones and Grad MLRS.

They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. The enterprise was damaged. No one was injured, the head of the OVA added.

According to him, the sky defenders destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not artillery. Experts named the "dominant killer" on the front
Drones have begun to play a key role in warfare
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban launched a cynical campaign against Ukraine in Hungary
Orban is trying to destroy Ukraine's European future
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Failure." Why Trump Still Hasn't Stopped Russia
Trump is ready to surrender

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?