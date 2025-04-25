Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead, 8 injured

During the night of April 25, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region. This led to fires in several settlements. According to the latest data, there are 1 dead and 8 injured.
Points of attention
- Head of the OVA confirmed one fatality and 8 injured individuals, with ongoing efforts to assess the full extent of the incident.
- Sky defenders successfully destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the region, mitigating further potential damage.
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, the Russian occupiers again massively attacked the region with drones.
He later officially confirmed that a 76-year-old woman died in Pavlohrad, and 8 more civilians were injured — one person in serious condition.
As Lysak experienced, the Russians attacked the Nikopol region. This time they used FPV drones and Grad MLRS.
According to him, the sky defenders destroyed 11 Russian UAVs over the region.
