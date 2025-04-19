Orban launched a cynical campaign against Ukraine in Hungary
Читати українською

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team has begun sending out ballots for a national consultation, in which the country's citizens are being asked whether they support Ukraine's membership in the EU. Official Budapest is shamelessly urging its citizens to speak out against it.

  • The Hungarian authorities claim that the results of the vote will be binding, attempting to manipulate the outcome and destroy Ukraine's European future.
  • Orban's team is actively encouraging Hungarian citizens to vote against Ukraine's EU accession, creating a climate of fear and misinformation.

As journalists managed to find out, in the letter, official Budapest calls on Hungarians to vote against supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Orban's team is scaring its people by spreading lies that this will "cause enormous damage to Hungary."

This will cost every Hungarian family hundreds of thousands of forints a year, jeopardize pensions and support for farmers, and pose risks to security and the labor market, the Hungarian government is lying to its citizens.

Orban's team did not stop there and even invented that Ukraine's accession to the EU would destroy the Hungarian economy.

"We Hungarians cannot accept that such an important issue is being decided before our eyes," the letter says.

Official Budapest claims that it will consider the results of the vote binding on itself.

The letter actively encourages all Hungarians to participate in the vote and "make a responsible decision."

What is important to understand is that the ballots for the survey will be delivered by the end of May.

